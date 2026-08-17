Of a Feather Explores Birds Across Cultures at CSU Museum

Free exhibition draws from the Gregory Allicar Museum’s permanent collection

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Birds have carried powerful meanings across cultures for centuries, representing everything from freedom and dreams to renewal and the arrival of spring. A Fort Collins exhibition invites visitors to explore those connections through art from around the world.

Community Message

Of a Feather, on view at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art at Colorado State University, features selected works from the museum’s permanent collection that use birds as symbols, subjects, and cultural motifs.

The exhibition spans cultures and artistic traditions, offering visitors a chance to see how avian imagery takes on different meanings depending on where — and how — it appears. Works highlighted in the exhibition range from ceremonial masks of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to folk art from the Americas.

Rather than focusing simply on representations of birds, Of a Feather encourages visitors to consider why birds have remained such enduring visual symbols and what they can reveal about beliefs, traditions, and the relationship between people and the natural world.

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Curated by Calliandra Bevers and Merlynda Sol, the exhibition provides an opportunity to experience pieces from the museum’s permanent collection through a common theme that crosses geographic and cultural boundaries.

The Gregory Allicar Museum of Art is located at 1400 Remington St. in Fort Collins. Admission is free.

Event Details

Of a Feather

Wednesday, Aug. 19 through Saturday, Aug. 22

10 a.m.–6 p.m.

Gregory Allicar Museum of Art

1400 Remington St., Fort Collins

Admission: Free

Source: Gregory Allicar Museum of Art / North Forty News Community Calendar

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