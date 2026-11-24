Greeley erosion stabilization project will improve trail safety and accessibility through early summer 2027.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

GREELEY, Colo. — A section of the Poudre River Trail will close in late November as the City of Greeley begins construction to address significant riverbank erosion.

The Narrows section, east of 83rd Avenue within Signature Bluffs Natural Area, will remain closed during construction, expected to continue through early summer 2027.

Improvements include stabilizing the riverbank, constructing a retaining wall, and widening the trail from six to 12 feet.

Trail users should plan alternate routes and follow posted closure signs. Nearby residents may experience construction noise and increased truck traffic.

Project updates are available at Speak Up Greeley.