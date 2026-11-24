An independent financial study will help determine whether combining the fire districts could benefit residents, employees, and emergency services.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

North Metro Fire Rescue District and Mountain View Fire Rescue have reached another milestone in evaluating a potential unification that could reshape emergency services across portions of Colorado’s northern Front Range.

Both districts have agreed with Merina+Co, an independent financial consulting firm, to examine the potential short- and long-term financial impacts of combining the two organizations.

The financial feasibility study is scheduled to be completed in March 2027. After it is completed, each district’s board of directors will independently decide whether to advance to the next phase of the evaluation.

That phase would include a more detailed examination of operations, staffing, and emergency service delivery. Both boards must approve moving forward before additional evaluation can begin.

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In August 2026, the boards approved a memorandum of understanding establishing a formal process to determine whether unification would benefit employees, residents, and the long-term financial sustainability of both organizations.

Officials emphasized that no decision has been made to combine the districts. Existing operations, staffing,g and organizational structures remain unchanged.

Both agencies have committed to maintaining transparency throughout the evaluation process and providing additional public updates as information becomes available.

Residents can follow developments and future announcements through the official Mountain View Fire Rescue website.