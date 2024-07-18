Reset for the Soul: Shakedown Street to Visit Aggie in September

For over 30 years, Shakedown Street has been performing the immense catalog of the Grateful Dead. The ever-shifting repertoire draws from homegrown idioms steeped in traditional Americana, folk, blues, jazz, and rock and roll, with a healthy dose of the avant-garde. Dig deeper into the songs, their storylines, and the characters inhabiting them, and you’ll find enduring tales of murder and intrigue, gamblers and thieves, sinners, and saints, tales of everyman, mythic and surreal, blue-collar rhapsodies in a kaleidoscopic tapestry awash in color, sound, and light.
Shakedown Street’s story finds them continuing to play to enthusiastic sold-out audiences while marching up and down, going around and around their beloved home in the mountains of Colorado. The band happily finds itself in the trusted role of connecting past, present, and future Grateful Dead fans with improvisational live music’s vital and vibrant energies. It is endlessly fun, exciting, dramatic, uplifting, and inspirational. The band and audience in concert. A reset for the soul!
Shakedown Street
Aggie Theatre
Saturday, September 7, 2024
Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm
Tickets on sale now
Advance: $15 / Day of Show: $18 (+fees)
