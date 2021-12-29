“Time Capsules by Tim Van Schmidt” at Cups Community Coffee January 1-31, 2022

To rock in the New Year, Cups Community Coffee is pleased to present “Time Capsules by Tim Van Schmidt”, an exhibit of rock and roll photos and memorabilia celebrating some of the most exciting artists of our times.

This isn’t just an ordinary show in that the gallery will be Cups’ windows. Schmidt’s work will be on view inside Cups and outside as well — in the window — offering a 24/7 chance to see bands as diverse as The Rolling Stones and The Flaming Lips through different stages of their careers.

It’s just another effort by Cups to serve up something special to the community, especially when we could all use it.

That’s the same reason Cups created their innovative #cUPLIFT program, which gives coffee and goodies to fellow community members needing a lift. Between March 2020 and December 2020, Cups served over 1,000 recipients in Fort Collins. Cups was able to continue the program in 2021 thanks to the Ronin Factory Small Business Fund.

Further, Cups has also become a de facto craft and art gallery, colorfully reflecting the work of local artists.

Now add rock and roll showcase to the list with Schmidt’s “Rockin’ 2022 Window Show” exhibit. Schmidt is known as a Colorado photographer and writer with extensive rock and roll archives and his “Time Capsules” take full advantage of his resources.

Who will be rocking Cups’ windows? Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Madonna, The Who, Kings of Leon, Dave Matthews, Joan Osborne, The Grateful Dead, Tom Petty, Blondie, Melissa Etheridge, and many more.

Cups Community Coffee is locally and family-owned and is located in Fort Collins at 1033 South Taft Hill (near Taft and Elizabeth).

Cups Community Coffee site: www.cupstafthill.com

For more info, contact Amy at Cups: 970-482-2377

Tim Van Schmidt’s site: www.ItsAboutRockAndRoll.com