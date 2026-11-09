Severance High School to Present ‘Les Misérables’ November 19–21

Student performers bring the award-winning musical to life with four performances exploring redemption, love, and the pursuit of justice.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Severance High School Theatre Department will bring one of Broadway’s most celebrated musicals to Northern Colorado this November with four performances of Les Misérables School Edition, November 19–21.

Performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 19–21, with an additional 2 p.m. matinee Saturday, November 21. All performances will take place in the Severance High School auditorium, 1200 Hidden Valley Parkway in Severance.

The production features an adaptation of the Tony Award-winning musical by Alain Boublil and Claude-Michel Schönberg, specially designed for student performers while preserving the original’s powerful music and emotional storytelling.

Set in 19th-century France, Les Misérables follows Jean Valjean, a former convict seeking redemption, as he struggles to rebuild his life while Inspector Javert pursues him. Their intertwined journeys unfold against a backdrop of political unrest, exploring themes of compassion, sacrifice, freedom, and justice.

The production gives Severance High School students the chance to tackle a demanding musical known for its sweeping score, complex characters, and emotionally charged ensemble performances.

Student Cast Takes Center Stage

The principal cast includes Eddie Moore as Jean Valjean and Devin Henry as Inspector Javert. Rebecca Wright portrays Fantine, with Sloane Smith as Cosette and Jeremiah Johnson as Marius.

Additional featured performers include Andera Ortiz as Eponine, Tristen Vann as Enjolras, Jacob Raaff as Thenardier, and Austyn Mitchell as Madame Thenardier.

Performance Details and Tickets

Severance High School Auditorium

1200 Hidden Valley Parkway, Severance

Thursday, November 19 — 7 p.m.

Friday, November 20 — 7 p.m.

Saturday, November 21 — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the door or through the Severance High School online ticket portal.

For additional information, contact Weld RE-4 School District at [email protected].

The performances give Northern Colorado audiences aa chanceto support local student artists while experiencing a theatrical production that has captivated audiences worldwide