Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Help Locating Wanted Man

Gabriel Delgado-Medina is wanted on multiple warrants involving vehicular eluding, DUI, and a controlled substance offense.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help locating Gabriel Delgado-Medina, who is featured in the agency’s latest Warrant of the Week announcement.

Delgado-Medina, born April 1, 1995, is also known as Gabriel Medina and Gabriel Delgado.

Gabriel Delgado-Medina is featured in the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Warrant of the Week announcement. Authorities are seeking information about his whereabouts. Photo courtesy of Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, he has two outstanding Larimer County warrants involving failure to comply in cases related to vehicular eluding and driving under the influence. Both are listed as no-bond warrants.

Authorities also report additional warrants from other agencies, including two felony failure-to-comply warrants involving vehicular eluding and a misdemeanor failure-to-comply warrant involving a controlled substance offense.

Suspect Description

The Sheriff’s Office provided the following identifying information:

Name: Gabriel Delgado-Medina

Aliases: Gabriel Medina, Gabriel Delgado

Date of birth: April 1, 1995

Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

Weight: Approximately 150 pounds

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Authorities listed previous addresses in Loveland and Johnstown.

How to Submit a Tip

Anyone with information about Delgado-Medina’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office at 970-416-1985.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or through the organization’s website, stopcriminals.org.

Residents should not attempt to apprehend the individual themselves.

The warrants reflect outstanding legal matters and do not determine guilt.