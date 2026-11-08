Greeley’s 10th Street Expected to Reopen Sunday Ahead of Holiday Shopping Season

Downtown infrastructure improvements continue as city works to restore access for businesses, shoppers, and visitors

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown Greeley businesses and shoppers could see improved access just in time for the holiday shopping season, with 10th Street expected to reopen Sunday, November 8, following ongoing infrastructure construction.

The City of Greeley worked with Ralph L. Wadsworth Construction to accelerate the reopening by adding crews and scheduling weekend work. The effort is part of the larger Downtown Infrastructure Improvements Project, which includes replacing aging water and sewer lines and improving stormwater drainage.

“Our downtown businesses are a big part of what makes Greeley special, and we want to see them thrive this holiday season,” said Adam Prior, deputy director and chief utilities engineer for the City of Greeley. “Reopening 10th Street is a major step forward, and crews continue to make great progress across downtown.”

While the reopening marks an important milestone, additional construction and temporary closures will continue throughout downtown.

Upcoming Downtown Road Closures

Several intersections and streets will remain affected as infrastructure improvements move forward:

10th Street and 8th Avenue: The intersection is expected to reopen, although construction will continue south along 8th Avenue for at least two more weeks.

The intersection is expected to reopen, although construction will continue south along 8th Avenue for at least two more weeks. 10th Street and 9th Avenue: Expect intermittent intersection closures over the next several weeks.

Expect intermittent intersection closures over the next several weeks. 9th Avenue and 12th Street: The intersection will close while crews pour concrete for a large underground stormwater drainage system.

The intersection will close while crews pour concrete for a large underground stormwater drainage system. 9th Avenue between 10th and 11th Streets: This section is scheduled to close in December for additional stormwater infrastructure installation.

Motorists should also prepare for a separate closure at the North 11th Avenue railroad crossing, just north of Second Street, from November 10 through November 13. Crews will replace the crossing, and posted detours will direct traffic around the construction area.

All construction schedules remain subject to weather and project conditions.

Supporting Downtown Businesses During Construction

City officials encourage residents and visitors to keep supporting downtown businesses as construction progresses.

The anticipated reopening of 10th Street comes as local retailers, restaurants, and entertainment venues prepare for increased holiday activity.

Residents looking for downtown activities can explore upcoming events through Visit Greeley and the Greeley Downtown Development Authority.

Although construction will continue in several locations, reopening a major downtown corridor should make it easier for customers to reach local businesses during one of the year’s busiest shopping periods.