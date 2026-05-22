Shake Shack Sets Fort Collins Opening

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Shake Shack has announced a revised opening date for its first Fort Collins restaurant, now scheduled to open May 27 at The Shops at Foothills.

Community Message

The restaurant, located at 3400 South College Avenue, Suite 130, was previously announced with a May 31 opening date in an earlier release published by North Forty News. The updated opening moves the launch several days earlier and adds another national dining option to the growing South College corridor.

The new Fort Collins location will become Shake Shack’s 13th restaurant in Colorado. Guests can expect the chain’s signature menu items, including ShackBurgers, crinkle-cut fries, chicken sandwiches, and hand-spun shakes, along with rotating seasonal offerings.

Opening-day activities will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m. before doors officially open at 10 a.m. Early guests may also receive custom Shake Shack tote bags while supplies last.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

The company says it will partner with Food Bank for Larimer County during the opening celebration by donating $1 for every sandwich sold on May 27 to support hunger-relief efforts across Northern Colorado. Customers will also be encouraged to bring non-perishable food donations.

The restaurant’s regular hours will run from 10 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday.

More information about the restaurant and menu is available at Shake Shack.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Attribution: Information provided by Shake Shack media relations.