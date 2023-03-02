Singer-Songwriter Christopher Morse Exhibits Vulnerability in Engaging New EP “Covering Old Scars”

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Christopher Morse Discovers How To Find Closure and Heal Wounds in Country Folk EP Covering Old Scars

Colorado-based singer-songwriter and folk artist Christopher Morse released his second EP, Covering Old Scars, on February 17. An EP tackling self-doubt and anxiety, Covering Old Scars is composed of four unique and vulnerable songs highlighting Morse’s songwriting abilities.

Recorded at Cinder Sounds Studios in Longmont, Covering Old Scars was produced by John Mcvey and mastered by Grammy-award-winning mastering engineer David Glasser. The EP seeks to be a sonic continuation of Morse’s first EP, Escape, and has the commercial viability of pop music while combining elements of folk, country, and Americana.





“Always Been You,” the first single off of Covering Old Scars, was inspired by the marriage of one of Christopher Morse’s friends. After witnessing their wedding, he wondered what his friend’s relationship may have been like had the couple met each other earlier in life.

Would the couple have found their way back to each other had their relationship failed in their youth? This experience had Morse asking himself if any of his past relationships could have worked out had they given it a second chance.

The song became an ode to the one that got away and perfectly set the stage for the story the EP sets out to tell. Songs like “Never had,” which further dives into Morse’s unresolved relationship, “Silver Lining,” a song about finding happiness and stability in uncertain times, and “Help Me Out,” a vulnerable song dedicated to Morse’s mental health and struggle with anxiety, Covering Old Scars takes listeners on an emotional journey toward finding closure when all hope seems lost.



