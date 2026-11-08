Wellington Holiday Events Aim to Support Downtown Businesses

Four “Home for the Holidays” celebrations will bring seasonal activities, shopping opportunities, and community gatherings to Wellington during construction on Cleveland Avenue.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Wellington is preparing to celebrate the holiday season with four community events designed to bring families together while encouraging residents and visitors to support downtown businesses during ongoing construction.

The Town of Wellington and Wellington Main Street Program are hosting the annual “Home for the Holidays” series from November 28 through December 18. The celebrations will feature horse-drawn carriage rides, visits with Santa Claus, holiday shopping, and family-friendly activities.

With construction underway along Cleveland Avenue, town officials say supporting local businesses is especially important this year.

“This year, with construction happening on Cleveland Avenue, showing support for our local businesses is even more vital than it usually is,” Wellington Mayor Rebekka Dailey said. “The Home for the Holidays events make it easy for locals and visitors to do just that while celebrating this special season.”

Four Holiday Celebrations Planned

Shop Small Saturday — November 28, 1–3 p.m.

Centennial Park, 3815 Harrison Avenue

The festivities begin with a petting zoo and horse-and-carriage rides. Visitors are encouraged to explore Wellington’s local shops and participate in the national Shop Small Saturday campaign.

Winter Wonderland — December 5, 3–6 p.m.

Centennial Park, 3815 Harrison Avenue

Sponsored by Xcel Energy, Winter Wonderland will feature Santa Claus arriving courtesy of the Wellington Fire Protection District. Families can enjoy carriage rides, holiday lights, face painting, and other seasonal activities.

Holiday Magic — December 12, 11 a.m.–1 p.m.

Owl Canyon Coffee, 3745 W. Cleveland Avenue

Sponsored by the Wellington Public Library, Holiday Magic offers another opportunity to visit Santa Claus. Attendees can also pick up a free book and holiday ornament.

December Mingle on Main — December 18, 4–8 p.m.

Downtown Wellington

The final celebration brings holiday-themed activities and special shopping opportunities to downtown businesses as part of Wellington’s monthly Mingle on Main event.

Celebrating Community and Supporting Local Shops

The holiday series gives residents and visitors a chance to experience Wellington’s small-town atmosphere while helping businesses navigate the challenges of downtown construction.

Town officials hope the celebrations will encourage shoppers to spend time downtown, discover local establishments, and keep holiday spending within the community.

For event details and updates, visit the Town of Wellington’s Home for the Holidays webpage.