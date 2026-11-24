Miss Jewdy and friends headline an evening of bingo, comedy, performances, and entertainment in downtown Greeley.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Thanksgiving Eve is getting a colorful twist in downtown Greeley as the Moxi Theater prepares to host a special night of drag bingo, entertainment, and audience participation.

Drag Bingo at Moxi Theater: Thanksgiving Eve Edition takes place Wednesday, November 25, starting at 6 p.m., with Miss Jewdy and friends leading an evening of laughter, games, and live performances.

The event is open to guests ages 18 and older.

Bingo With a Twist

This is not an ordinary bingo night.

Organizers promise a lively combination of drag performances, comedy, dancing, audience games, and prizes, creating an interactive experience that extends beyond traditional bingo.

Miss Jewdy will host the festivities, joined by other performers for an evening that encourages audience participation and plenty of personality.

Guests are welcome to attend in their everyday attire or dress up for the occasion.

The event is scheduled from 6 to 9 p.m., with tickets and reserved tables available through the organizer.

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A Thanksgiving Eve Night Out

Thanksgiving Eve has become a popular occasion for friends and family members to reconnect before the holiday, and the Moxi’s celebration offers an entertainment-focused alternative to a traditional night out.

Located at 802 9th Street in downtown Greeley, the Moxi Theater is a familiar destination for live music, comedy, and special events. in Northern Colorado

Its intimate performance setting provides a fitting backdrop for an evening combining bingo with live entertainment.

Event Details

Event: Drag Bingo at Moxi Theater: Thanksgiving Eve Edition

Date: Wednesday, November 25, 2026

Time: 6–9 p.m.

Location: Moxi Theater, 802 9th Street, Greeley

Age restriction: 18 and older

Tickets: Available through the event organizer; reserved tables are also offered

View the event in the North Forty News Community Calendar.

For ticketing and additional information, visit Moxi Theater.

Find more Thanksgiving-week activities throughout the region in the North Forty News Community Calendar.