Deputy discovers allegedly fictitious license plate, revoked license and uninsured vehicle
by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
WELD COUNTY — An early Monday morning traffic stop along Highway 85 resulted in the arrest of a 46-year-old driver on suspicion of multiple traffic offenses.
According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee displaying expired registration stickers shortly before 1 a.m. near Weld County Road 46.
The deputy determined that the license plate was registered to a different vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.
The driver, identified as Antonio Flores-Castro, allegedly had a license revoked as a habitual traffic offender and was operating an uninsured vehicle.
Flores-Castro was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license as a habitual offender, displaying or possessing a fictitious license plate, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public highway.
All charges are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.