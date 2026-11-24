Deputy discovers allegedly fictitious license plate, revoked license and uninsured vehicle

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WELD COUNTY — An early Monday morning traffic stop along Highway 85 resulted in the arrest of a 46-year-old driver on suspicion of multiple traffic offenses.

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, a patrol deputy noticed a Jeep Grand Cherokee displaying expired registration stickers shortly before 1 a.m. near Weld County Road 46.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office released this booking photograph following an early morning traffic stop on Highway 85 near Weld County Road 46. All charges are accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.. (Photo from Weld County Sheriff’s Office)

The deputy determined that the license plate was registered to a different vehicle and initiated a traffic stop.

The driver, identified as Antonio Flores-Castro, allegedly had a license revoked as a habitual traffic offender and was operating an uninsured vehicle.

Flores-Castro was arrested on suspicion of driving with a revoked license as a habitual offender, displaying or possessing a fictitious license plate, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle on a public highway.

All charges are accusations. The defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.