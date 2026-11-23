New funding will help ranchers improve grazing practices, protect watersheds, and strengthen drought resilience.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado ranchers can access $2.6 million in grant funding to implement virtual fencing technology through the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Soil Health Program.

Supported by USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service funding, the Soil Health and Optimizing Water (SHOW) initiative helps livestock producers adopt GPS-enabled collars and digital boundaries to manage grazing without traditional fencing.

The Colorado Soil Health Program team will host an informational webinar to explain the purpose of the grant. Join CDA on December 2, 2026, at 10:00 AM MT.

The technology allows ranchers to adjust livestock movement, protect sensitive waterways, improve soil health, and support wildfire recovery.

Funding is available for operations managing cattle, sheep,p and bison, with award amounts determined by herd and operation size.

The program prioritizes geographic diversity, drought resilience, wildlife habitat protection, and innovative grazing strategies.

An informational webinar explaining grant requirements and eligibility is scheduled for December 2, 2026, at 10 a.m. Mountain Time.

Ranchers can find application guidelines, eligibility requirements,s and additional information through the Colorado Soil Health Program.