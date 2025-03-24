The Lil Smokies Set to Stir Fort Collins with Soulful New Sound

by Blaine Howerton | New SCENE @ NorthFortyNews.com

Americana Bluegrass Band Brings “Break of the Tide” Tour to Washington’s on April 5

The Lil Smokies, Montana’s genre-defying acoustic quintet, are riding a wave of transformation — and they’re bringing it to Fort Collins this spring. As part of their national Break of the Tide tour, the band will perform at Washington’s in Fort Collins on April 5, 2025, showcasing their rawest and most vulnerable music to date.

Their forthcoming album, Break of the Tide, releases April 4 via Americana Vibes, and with it comes a new era for the band — marked by a rejuvenated lineup and a more introspective, spacious sound.

A Letter to the Self, Set to Strings

Written by dobro player Andy Dunnigan, “Ocean” offers a deep dive into personal transformation. “It’s a song written from me to myself,” says Dunnigan. “It’s about grieving the old world—a younger, hungrier era—and finding buoyancy in a new one.” The lyrics explore themes of change, self-reckoning, and hope.

Lines like:

“I want to get back to you / Wear the face that I wore long ago”

…reveal a soul-searching vulnerability that defines the tone of the new album.

Recorded Roots and a Fort Collins Favorite

The band returned to Texas—where they recorded 2020’s Tornillo—to cut Break of the Tide with producer Robert Ellis. With new members Jean Luc Davis (bass) and Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose (banjo), the group crafted an album from the ground up in the studio, emphasizing whole takes over overdubs.

“It’s a vibey record,” says fiddler Jake Simpson. “These tracks really took shape in the studio. It’s more nuanced, more introspective.”

Fort Collins fans can expect to hear these new sounds live at Washington’s — a venue long beloved by both artists and audiences for its warm acoustics and intimate atmosphere. Tickets for the April 5 show are available now at thelilsmokies.net.

Full Colorado Kickoff

The Lil Smokies kick off their tour in Colorado with:

Tour Dates:

Apr-3, Frisco, CO, 10 Mile Music Hall Apr-4, Denver, CO, Ogden Theatre Apr-5, Ft Collins, CO, Washington’s Apr-8, Kansas City, MO, Bottleneck Apr-9, Minneapolis, MN, Turf Club Apr-10, Stoughton, WI, Stoughton Opera House Apr-11, Indianapolis, IN, HIFI Apr-12, Evanston, IL, SPACE Apr-15, New York, NY, Mercury Lounge Apr-16, Northampton, MA, Iron Horse Apr-17, Cambridge, MA, The Sinclair Apr-18, Burlington, VT, Higher Ground Apr-19, Portsmouth, NH, 3D Art Space Apr-23, Pittsburgh, PA, Thunderbird Apr-24, Wayne, PA, 118 North Apr-25, Charlottesville, VA, The Southern Apr-26, Washington, DC, Pearl Street Warehouse Apr-27, Wilkesboro, NC, Merlefest

With their soulful blend of bluegrass, folk, and Americana, The Lil Smokies have played top festivals like Telluride and High Sierra and prestigious stages like Red Rocks Amphitheatre. Their evolving sound continues to captivate audiences across the country—and Fort Collins is next.

For more information and tickets, visit thelilsmokies.net.