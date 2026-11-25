Holiday celebrations, rock ‘n roll, and beautifully decorated trees highlight November 27–29 across the region.
by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Thanksgiving weekend marks the beginning of the holiday season across Northern Colorado. From a mountain-town parade to a festive concert and a community tradition in Greeley, there are plenty of reasons to get out and celebrate with family and friends.
Friday, November 27: Catch the Glow Parade
5:30 p.m. | Estes Park
Experience the magic of the holiday season at Estes Park’s Catch the Glow Parade. This free celebration gives families a chance to enjoy a festive evening in one of Colorado’s most scenic mountain communities. Bundle up and make an evening of exploring Estes Park.
Saturday, November 28: Blue Violin’s Retro Rock & Roll Christmas
7 p.m. | Rialto Theater, Loveland
Give your holiday soundtrack a rock’n’ roll twist at Loveland’s historic Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth St. Blue Violin’s seasonal performance offers a musical alternative to traditional Christmas celebrations and a chance to enjoy an evening in downtown Loveland.
Sunday, November 29: Festival of Trees
1 p.m. | Union Colony Civic Center, Greeley
Close out Thanksgiving weekend surrounded by holiday decorations at Greeley’s Festival of Trees. Public viewing begins Sunday afternoon at 701 10th Ave., offering a festive outing for the entire family.
Discover more upcoming activities in the North Forty News Community Calendar.