Holiday celebrations, rock ‘n roll, and beautifully decorated trees highlight November 27–29 across the region.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Thanksgiving weekend marks the beginning of the holiday season across Northern Colorado. From a mountain-town parade to a festive concert and a community tradition in Greeley, there are plenty of reasons to get out and celebrate with family and friends.

Friday, November 27: Catch the Glow Parade

5:30 p.m. | Estes Park

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Estes Park’s Catch the Glow Parade. This free celebration gives families a chance to enjoy a festive evening in one of Colorado’s most scenic mountain communities. Bundle up and make an evening of exploring Estes Park.

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Saturday, November 28: Blue Violin’s Retro Rock & Roll Christmas

7 p.m. | Rialto Theater, Loveland

Give your holiday soundtrack a rock’n’ roll twist at Loveland’s historic Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth St. Blue Violin’s seasonal performance offers a musical alternative to traditional Christmas celebrations and a chance to enjoy an evening in downtown Loveland.

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Sunday, November 29: Festival of Trees

1 p.m. | Union Colony Civic Center, Greeley

Close out Thanksgiving weekend surrounded by holiday decorations at Greeley’s Festival of Trees. Public viewing begins Sunday afternoon at 701 10th Ave., offering a festive outing for the entire family.

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Discover more upcoming activities in the North Forty News Community Calendar.