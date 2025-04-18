Why Locals Love Sonny Lubick Steakhouse in Old Town

An Upscale Classic with Deep Fort Collins Roots

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

When I think of a place that truly embodies the spirit of Fort Collins — community, legacy, and a damn good steak — Sonny Lubick Steakhouse immediately comes to mind. Tucked in a cozy brick-walled space below street level in Old Town, this upscale yet welcoming restaurant is more than just a steakhouse. It’s a tribute to a local legend and a staple of Fort Collins fine dining.

Named after the beloved former CSU Rams football coach Sonny Lubick, the restaurant captures both his warmth and his passion for excellence. From the moment I walked through the doors, I felt that unique blend of elegance and familiarity. Dim lighting, leather booths, and vintage Ram memorabilia line the walls, creating an ambiance that’s perfect for date night, celebrations, or just treating yourself to a five-star meal.

On my most recent visit, I started with the Thai-Style Calamari, a dish I never skip. It’s lightly fried, tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce, and perfectly crisp. For the main course, the Sonny’s Ribeye was the clear winner — juicy, expertly seasoned, and cooked to a perfect medium-rare. My dining partner went with the Filet Oscar, topped with crab meat and béarnaise sauce, and I’ll admit, I had a little food envy.

The sides are served family-style and worth sharing — we opted for the truffle mac and cheese and roasted Brussels sprouts. And for dessert? A warm butter cake that might have just changed my life.

Beyond the food, it’s the staff and atmosphere that keep me coming back. The service is attentive without being overbearing, and the servers know the menu inside and out. Whether you’re a longtime local or just passing through, Sonny Lubick Steakhouse gives you a taste of what Fort Collins is all about — heart, heritage, and high-quality hospitality.

This story is part of our Top Eats series, where we spotlight the 15 best restaurants in Fort Collins based on flavor, experience, and community impact. Haven’t seen the full list yet? Catch up here: Top Eats: 15 Best Restaurants in Fort Collins

Sonny Lubick Steakhouse

115 S College Ave, Fort Collins, CO

sonnylubicksteakhouse.com