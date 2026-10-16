Toughest Monster Truck Tour Roars Into Loveland Saturday

High-powered monster truck entertainment takes center stage at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena on October 17

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — Monster truck fans across Northern Colorado will have an opportunity to experience oversized vehicles and high-energy motorsports entertainment when the Toughest Monster Truck Tour visits Loveland on Saturday, October 17.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. at Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, 5290 Arena Circle, offering an afternoon of entertainment for families and motorsports enthusiasts.

Monster truck shows are known for their enormous, specially built vehicles, powerful engines, and dramatic driving demonstrations. The combination of speed, vehicle size, and technical driving makes these events particularly popular with audiences of all ages.

The Loveland appearance gives residents across Larimer and Weld counties a chance to experience this style of motorsports entertainment without traveling to Denver or other larger metropolitan areas.

Visitors should check event information for ticket availability, admission details, and any additional activities associated with the performance.

Event Information

What: Toughest Monster Truck Tour

Toughest Monster Truck Tour When: Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 17, 2026, at 3 p.m. Where: Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland

Blue Federal Credit Union Arena, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland Details: View the event listing