Women in Science Event Heads to The Lyric

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado State University program highlights women scientists through film and conversation in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Community members, students, and science enthusiasts are invited to an evening of film and discussion at The Lyric on Thursday, May 21, as the Women in Science Network hosts “The Bearded Lady Project.”

Community Message

The free event runs from 4 to 6 p.m. and features a screening connected to The Bearded Lady Project, a movement focused on increasing visibility and representation for women in science. Attendees will also have the opportunity to hear from Dr. Ellen Currano, one of the scientists featured in the project, during a community discussion following the showing.

Hosted through Colorado State University programs in Microbiology, Immunology & Pathology, the event is open to the public and welcomes alumni, students, faculty, families, and community members. Organizers suggest a $10 donation to support Women in Science programming, though admission is free.

The event reflects a growing effort across Northern Colorado to encourage young people — especially girls and underrepresented students — to see themselves in scientific careers and leadership roles.

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More information and registration details are available through The Bearded Lady Project event page.

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