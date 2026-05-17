Reckless Driving Arrest Follows Highway 34 Crash

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A dangerous series of crashes and confrontations on Highway 34 ended with a Greeley man facing multiple felony charges after authorities say he assaulted officers during his arrest.

A multi-agency response involving local and regional law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of a 35-year-old Greeley man following what police described as a violent and reckless driving incident west of Greeley earlier this month.

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According to the Greeley Police Department, officers were called around 6:05 p.m. on May 3 after witnesses reported a reckless driver traveling westbound on Highway 34 near 95th Avenue. Investigators said the driver, identified as Gabriel Villalva, was allegedly driving erratically with his leg hanging out of the vehicle window.

Police say Villalva ran a red light at Promontory Parkway and continued weaving dangerously through traffic, including passing vehicles on both shoulders of the roadway. Near the 13300 block of Highway 34, authorities allege he rear-ended another vehicle at high speed, forcing it into a ditch.

Despite major damage to his vehicle, Villalva allegedly continued driving across the highway median and into oncoming traffic lanes before the vehicle eventually became disabled. A female passenger reportedly fled the vehicle before officers arrived and was picked up by a passing motorist.

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Investigators say Villalva then attempted to take another occupied vehicle nearby. The driver of that vehicle reportedly defended themselves by striking Villalva before leaving the area.

Three off-duty deputies from the Weld County Sheriff’s Office and an off-duty officer from the Longmont Police Department witnessed the struggle and intervened until Greeley officers arrived.

Police say Villalva assaulted two officers while being taken into custody. Officers eventually used a restraint system before transporting him to a local hospital for evaluation and later booking him into the Weld County Jail.

Villalva faces charges including two felony counts of second-degree assault on a peace officer, driving under the influence, reckless driving, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, and multiple traffic violations.

Authorities said no serious injuries were reported among crash victims, responding officers, or the attempted carjacking victim.

The incident highlights the risks that reckless and impaired driving can pose on Northern Colorado roadways, especially along heavily traveled Highway 34 corridors connecting communities in Weld and Larimer counties.

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Attribution: Information provided by the Greeley Police Department