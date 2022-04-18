Northern Colorado News Radio Update: April 18, 2022

Get your daily update on Pirate 93.5 FM during the morning drive (6 – 9 am), or right here. Our archives are posted online at northfortynews.com.

I’m Blaine Howerton, with your April 18 North Forty News update…

The Fort Collins-Loveland Water District (FCLWD) and South Fort Collins Sanitation District (SFCSD) have named Chris Pletcher, the current interim general manager, as the new permanent general manager effective April 1.

Chris joined the Districts in 2019 as the district engineer and has over 25 years of experience in utilities and engineering.

As general manager, Pletcher will be responsible for the administration, management, and operation of the two districts.

Human Resources at Poudre School District and Facilities have announced a partnership with several organizations to offer state-registered apprenticeship programs in Poudre School District.

The plumber apprentice will work under the supervision of a master plumber to learn the skills necessary to become a journeyman while also being enrolled in a four-year plumber apprenticeship program.

This is a paid, full-time, year-round, benefited position. Salary AND tuition are covered. To apply, visit psdschools.com

And in Wellington, The Wellington Community Band, an all-volunteer group of local musicians, led by Ms. Linda Anderson will perform their 2022 Spring Concert on Saturday, April 23 at the Zion Lutheran Church.

Admission is FREE.

The program will include contemporary, pop, and jazz band pieces.

For more information follow ‘Wellington Community Band’ on Facebook.

