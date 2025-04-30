Aims Community College Presents: Film and Animation Showcase Featuring Student Creations

GREELEY, CO – April 29, 2025 – Aims Community College has announced a captivating display of student talent at the upcoming Film and Animation Showcase, a free event open to all.

The Film and Animation Showcase will take center stage at the Ed Beaty Hall Theater on the Aims Greeley Campus, located at 5203 W. 20th Street. There are two convenient opportunities to experience this vibrant showcase:

Friday, May 9 | 1–3 p.m.

Saturday, May 10 | 6–8 p.m.

Hosted collaboratively by the Aims Graphic Design & Rich Media and Communication Media departments, this event promises a diverse screening of exceptional student projects. Attendees can anticipate a rich tapestry of genres, spanning from lighthearted comedies, thrilling action sequences, and compelling dramas to imaginative animated narratives and suspenseful films. This presentation will highlight a fresh collection of projects thoughtfully completed during the fall 2024 and spring 2025 semesters.

The Power of Animation to Tell Stories

Yalenni Sauceda, an enthusiastic Aims student currently immersed in the worlds of animation and graphic design, shares her passion: “I love everything that has anything to do with art — dancing, painting, drawing. It’s a part of me,” she expressed. “Animation is something I didn’t expect to love this much. Once I started taking classes, I realized how much I enjoy creating, especially when I see the characters come to life.”

Yalenni finds particular joy in bringing her animated characters to life with realistic movements and emotions. “You can tell a lot of a story just through how someone moves,” she explained. “There’s this little penguin in one of my animations that I really love. I tried to make him look cute and silly — and honestly, it worked. He makes me laugh every time I see him.”

She eagerly anticipates sharing her work and that of her fellow students with a wider audience. “This animation showcase is going to have a lot of really cool pieces. Everyone worked hard on their projects, and we’re all proud of what we’ve created.” Yalenni believes that sharing their creative endeavors transforms them into something more meaningful. “It’s exciting to be part of something where our work gets seen. It’s not just a class assignment anymore — it’s a real event where people can experience our stories and characters,” she said.

A Cinematic Celebration of Student Creativity

The showcase will feature a diverse array of student-produced films and video projects, highlighting a broad spectrum of genres and creative visions. Audiences can look forward to a dynamic and engaging viewing experience that underscores both the artistic creativity and technical proficiency of the students.

“Each film is unique, and they all resonate with me in different ways,” commented Communication Media Instructor Eric Taylor. “It’s amazing to see what students can create when they’re given the right tools and skills — and how they transform a project into something truly their own.”

These impressive projects are a direct reflection of the robust curriculum offered by the Aims Communication Media department, which provides comprehensive degrees and certificates in vital areas such as journalism, audio production, television/video production, video editing and effects, radio production, and media writing. The compelling works featured in the showcase originate from courses including TV production and video editing, among others.

Whether you are an avid enthusiast of animation, captivating films, and compelling storytelling, or simply wish to support the burgeoning talent within the local student community, this Film and Animation Showcase at Aims Community College offers a unique opportunity to witness creativity come to life. For further details regarding this event and other upcoming happenings, please visit events.aims.edu.