Suspicious Death Investigation Underway in Berthoud

BERTHOUD, CO – April 30, 2025 – The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is actively investigating a suspicious death that occurred in Berthoud.

On Monday, April 28, 2025, at approximately 11:20 p.m., deputies from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious death at a residence located in the 500 block of First Street. The deceased has been identified as a 49-year-old female resident of Berthoud.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is withholding specific details regarding the circumstances surrounding the death as investigators work to gather information and evidence. Further updates will be provided to the public as the investigation progresses and allows for the release of additional information.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the victim, as well as the official cause and manner of death, at a later date. Authorities have confirmed that no other injuries were reported in connection with this incident.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who may have information related to this incident and has not yet spoken with law enforcement to come forward. Individuals with information are asked to contact Investigator Bryce Hinrichs directly at 970-498-5542. For those who wish to remain anonymous, tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Larimer County by calling 970-221-6868 or visiting their website at www.stopcriminals.org.