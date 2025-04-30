Platte River Power Authority to Host NoCo Time Trials, Inspiring Future Energy Leaders

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – April 29, 2025 – Platte River Power Authority (Platte River) is set to host and sponsor the NoCo Time Trials on Saturday, May 3, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This exciting solar and battery model car competition will bring together middle school students from Platte River’s service area and the wider region, including schools and students from Fort Collins, Golden, Greeley, Johnstown, Laporte, Longmont, Loveland, Mead, and Windsor.

The NoCo Time Trials, taking place in the north parking lot of Platte River’s headquarters at 2003 Danfield Court, Fort Collins, CO 80525, aims to foster interest and education in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) among young learners. By engaging students with hands-on experience in solar and battery technology, the event introduces them to the same noncarbon energy solutions that Platte River is actively pursuing. The competition also seeks to spark an early interest in electrical energy education and potential future careers in the field.

Platte River anticipates a strong turnout, with approximately 400 students, teachers, and families expected to attend. Over 120 teams are predicted to compete for top honors across five distinct award categories. Media representatives are cordially invited to cover this inspiring event. Opening remarks will commence at approximately 10:30 a.m.

Building on its commitment to education and community engagement, Platte River will also continue its scholarship program, launched in 2023 during its 50th anniversary. Two deserving students will each be awarded a $1,500 scholarship based on their personal essays. Platte River’s CEO and General Manager, Jason Frisbie, will announce the two scholarship recipients during the opening remarks.