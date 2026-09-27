Colorado Proud Combines Seasonal Guides

New Fall/Winter Directory Connects Coloradans With Local Farms, Markets, Activities and Gifts

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado residents looking for locally produced gifts, seasonal activities and agricultural experiences will soon have a single resource for planning their fall and winter outings.

Colorado Proud, a program of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, is launching a consolidated Fall/Winter Activity and Gift Guide that combines several seasonal publications into one interactive digital directory.

The guide will feature pumpkin patches, corn mazes, Christmas tree farms, winter farmers’ markets, artisan foods, locally crafted gifts, and other Colorado agricultural products and experiences.

“We wanted to create a solution that works better for everyone involved in local agriculture,” Colorado Proud Program Manager Danielle Trotta said. “By bringing our seasonal guides together under one roof, we are making it easier for our hard-working producers and small business owners to gain visibility, without managing multiple sign-ups.”

Consumers can search the directory by location, region, activity type, and product category, making it easier to find nearby farms, seasonal destinations, and Colorado-made products.

The consolidated approach also simplifies participation for producers. Colorado Proud members can register their seasonal products, activities, and businesses once rather than signing up for multiple individual guides.

“For consumers, we’ve made supporting local producers easy, fun, and specific,” Trotta said. “Whether you’re searching for a pumpkin patch in your county or a specific hand-crafted gift made right here in Colorado, this unified guide delivers exactly what you need in just a few clicks.”

Registration is free for Colorado Proud members and remains open through Nov. 16. Businesses and producers can register through Colorado Proud’s seasonal guide registration program.

Consumers can explore the new directory later this fall at ColoradoProud.com/resources.

Colorado Proud was established in 1999 by the Colorado Department of Agriculture to promote food and agricultural products grown, raised, or produced in Colorado.

Attribution: Information provided by Colorado Proud and the Colorado Department of Agriculture.