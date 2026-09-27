NoCo Down Syndrome Walk Marks 10 Years

Windsor Event Supports Families Across Northern Colorado

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

WINDSOR — The Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association will mark a decade of community connection and advocacy with its 10th Annual NoCo Down Syndrome Walk on Saturday, October 3, at Boardwalk Park in Windsor.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and serves as the association’s primary annual fundraiser. Proceeds support individuals with Down syndrome and their families throughout Northern Colorado through education, scholarships, events, and other programs.

Held during the first weekend of October, the walk also helps kick off Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Organizers say the event is designed to connect families, increase awareness of the importance of belonging and inclusion, and raise financial support for the Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association.

“We truly believe we are stronger together,” the organization said.

The annual gathering brings together people with Down syndrome, their families, friends, and community supporters. In addition to fundraising, organizers hope the event helps participants build relationships, celebrate the achievements of people with Down syndrome and increase awareness of advocacy and inclusion.

Participants may create or join a team, donate, volunteer, or support the event as a sponsor.

Registration and additional walk information are available at https://charity.pledgeit.org/nocodswalk.

More information about the Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association is available at https://nocodownsyndrome.org.

Event Details

What: 10th Annual NoCo Down Syndrome Walk

When: Saturday, October 3, 2026 | 10 a.m.–1 p.m.

Where: Boardwalk Park, Windsor

Registration: https://charity.pledgeit.org/nocodswalk

More Info: https://nocodownsyndrome.org

The Northern Colorado Down Syndrome Association began with a small group of parents seeking to connect Northern Colorado families with loved ones who have Down syndrome. The organization now serves hundreds of people throughout the region through advocacy, awareness, support, and relationship-building.