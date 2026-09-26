FBI Honors Realities for Children Leader

Craig Secher Receives Community Leadership Award for Northern Colorado Work

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

DENVER — The FBI Denver Field Office has honored Realities for Children Executive Director Craig Secher for his work supporting children who have experienced abuse, neglect, and exploitation across Northern Colorado.

Secher received the FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award during a Sept. 21 ceremony at FBI Denver headquarters. The national award recognizes individuals and organizations for outstanding community service and contributions to advancing justice.

Realities for Children provides emergency and ongoing support for children in Northern Colorado who have been abused, neglected, or are at risk. The organization works with community partners, businesses and agencies to help provide services and resources for thousands of children each year.

FBI Denver nominated Secher in recognition of his role as a community liaison and his collaboration with the agency on efforts to increase awareness and reporting of child exploitation, abuse and trafficking.

“Investigating crimes against children is one of the top priorities of the FBI — and just as important is education around those subjects,” FBI Denver Special Agent in Charge Amanda Koldjeski said. “Mr. Secher plays a key role in helping the FBI meet those goals in Northern Colorado.”

Realities for Children also maintains an emergency fund that FBI victim specialists can use to assist children in Larimer and Weld counties who are victims of crime. The funding can provide direct assistance to child survivors when other resources are exhausted or unavailable.

“The FBI cannot do our work in a vacuum,” Koldjeski said. “We greatly value the assistance and support of individuals and organizations in the communities we serve.”

Secher said cooperation among community organizations, businesses, law enforcement, youth organizations and government agencies is essential to addressing the needs of vulnerable children.

“FBI Denver is a strong partner in developing education and prevention strategies,” Secher said. “I am grateful for this inspiring recognition of our mission and the children we help to serve every day.”

The FBI created the Director’s Community Leadership Award in 1990 to recognize individuals and organizations for service to their communities and contributions to advancing justice.

Information and photo details provided by FBI Denver and Realities for Children.