Grants Available for Rural Colorado Teachers

The Nathan Yip Foundation announced recently that grants are available for rural Colorado teachers to create and implement classroom projects that will have a positive impact on their students/classroom this year. The deadline to apply is September 30. Grant recipients will be notified in October/November.

Teachers who work in 140+ rural or small rural school districts in Colorado can apply to fund a dream they have for their students by completing a simple application that can be found here: Click here for the Rural Colorado Teacher Grant Application!

All teachers who work in any part of Colorado highlighted in blue or light blue on this map are eligible to apply for funding. The grant can be used for just about anything that will positively impact a students’ education, whether it be a classroom outing to expose students to something new, professional development for individual teachers, a classroom kit of tech training tools, or maybe an exciting new program for the school/classroom.

The Nathan Yip Foundation empowers rural Colorado schools and students and aims to close the opportunity gap for students and staff in rural districts.

Learn more about the grant opportunity and the Nathan Yip Foundation at

www.nathannathanyipfoundation.org.