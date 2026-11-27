Practical strategies for managing holiday expectations, financial pressures, and emotional well-being.

by Rhonda L. Randall, D.O., Chief Medical Officer | UnitedHealthcare

The holidays are supposed to be joyful. Yet for many people, the season can feel stressful, with meals to plan, gifts to buy, trips to coordinate, and expectations to meet.

The pressures can go well beyond a busy calendar. Money worries, family dynamics,s and responsibilities at home may add to feelings of being overwhelmed. And when people are already stretched for time or money, finding support may feel like one more thing to manage.

Stress is a normal part of life, but recognizing when it is building and taking a few deliberate steps to manage it can help make the season more manageable and leave more room for what matters most.

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1. Let go of the perfect holiday

Social media and expectations can make the holidays feel like a contest. An American Psychological Association survey found that 43% of adults surveyed said holiday stress interferes with their ability to enjoy the season. Instead of trying to create a picture-perfect celebration, focus on the traditions and people that matter most to you. Give yourself permission to simplify plans, skip something that feels more like an obligation, or let some things go. The goal is to enjoy the holiday you are actually having rather than trying to live up to an ideal.

2. Share the holiday workload

Planning, shopping, cooking, traveling,g and cleaning up can add up quickly, especially when most of the work falls to one person. Talk about what needs to get done and divide up the tasks. Ask family members or friends to handle specific shopping, cooking, travel, or cleanup tasks. Sharing responsibility can make a long to-do list more manageable while giving others a meaningful role. Asking for help is not falling short. It can be a practical way to protect your time and well-being.

3. Take a break from your phone

A packed calendar can leave little room to actually experience the season. Consider building short breaks from email, social media, and other distractions into your day. Try putting your phone away during a meal, taking a brief walk between activities, or leaving part of the day unscheduled. Small pauses can create space to reset and focus on the people and experiences in front of you. Not every holiday moment needs to be planned, posted,d or productive.

4. Set limits on spending and commitments

Holiday traditions can carry costs in both money and time. When budgets are stretched, or calendars are full, those pressures can make the season more stressful. Decide what you can comfortably spend before shopping, use a list,t and discuss expectations with family. Apply the same approach to your calendar. It is OK to decline an invitation or simplify a tradition when you don’t have the time or energy for it. A meaningful holiday does not have to be the most expensive or elaborate one.

5. Reach out when you need help

These steps can help ease holiday stress, but they may not be enough for everyone. If anxiety, loneliness, or other concerns begin to affect daily life, contact a primary care provider or mental health professional.

Also check your health benefits to understand what mental health care and resources are covered by your health plan. UnitedHealthcare, for example, offers a range of behavioral health resources, including 24/7 in-the-moment support, in-person and virtual visits, a family support program, and Calm Health. These resources provide different ways to connect with support based on individual needs and preferences.

The holidays do not need to be perfect to be meaningful. Prioritizing what matters and getting help when needed can make the season easier to navigate. For more information about UnitedHealthcare mental health resources, visit UHC.com.