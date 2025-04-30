McKee Wellness Foundation Honors Local Heroes at 2025 Lunch with Lifesavers Event

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Recognizing those who save and change lives through The Next Frontier Initiative

LOVELAND, Colo. – McKee Wellness Foundation proudly hosted its 2025 Lunch with Lifesavers event on Tuesday, April 29 at Grace Place, welcoming over 200 attendees. The event celebrated individuals and organizations whose efforts have saved and transformed lives by expanding access to health and wellness throughout northern Colorado. The event also provided a glimpse into the powerful work being done through the flagship initiative, The Next Frontier.

Nearly a year after transitioning to an independent public charity to address the region’s most urgent wellness needs, the McKee Wellness Foundation highlighted its significant impact. The Foundation has refocused its efforts on critical areas, including cancer care, crisis health and dental support, mental and cognitive healthcare, the HEARTSafe Community program, the Blue Star Fund for veterans, and the Loveland Community Health Center. Over the past year, more than $1.3 million was distributed through these initiatives, tripling the Foundation’s initial projections.

The second part of the celebration honored six outstanding community members and organizations with the annual Lifesaver Awards. Each award recipient is recognized for advancing solutions within one or more of the Foundation’s key initiatives.

This year’s distinguished award recipients are:

Business Partner of the Year: ANB Bank Recognized for their unwavering generosity and deep community spirit, ANB Bank has been a steadfast partner in advancing McKee Wellness Foundation’s mission.

ANB Bank Hometown Hero of the Year: Becky Burton Aldrich Inspired by her father’s dedication to public service, Aldrich pursued a law degree while raising her family and building a career rooted in community impact. Her extensive involvement includes leadership roles at Friends of Hospital, Rotary, Philomatheon Club, and McKee Wellness Foundation, where she served on the board and remains an Emeritus member.

Becky Burton Aldrich Service Agency of the Year: Loveland Fire Rescue Authority The Loveland Fire Rescue Authority is recognized for its critical role in fire response, rescue, emergency preparedness, and its ongoing partnership in the HEARTSafe Community initiative, which helps train thousands in CPR and places community-accessible AEDs.

Loveland Fire Rescue Authority Philanthropists of the Year: Ken and Linda Mathias Ken and Linda Mathias are honored for their heartfelt commitment to philanthropy, demonstrating that true giving is rooted in care and compassion. Their support extends to the Loveland Public Library and Berthoud Historical Society, among others, and they have dedicated a special legacy gift to McKee Wellness Foundation.

Ken and Linda Mathias Partner Agency of the Year: Dementia Together Recognized for transforming the approach to supporting individuals and families facing dementia, Dementia Together exemplifies innovation, empathy, and collaborative care. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the organization has touched the lives of more than 25,000 people.

Dementia Together Mary Gullikson Founder’s Award: Morrison “Mo” Heth A pillar of the McKee Wellness Foundation since its founding, Heth has served with distinction on the boards of Home State Bank, the Thompson School District Foundation, and the Loveland Chamber of Commerce. Deeply committed to the Rotary Club of Loveland and a former Rotary District Governor, Heth is honored for his tireless efforts in helping to shape the future of the McKee Wellness Foundation.

The Lunch with Lifesavers event not only celebrated these remarkable honorees but also inspired renewed commitment to addressing northern Colorado’s most pressing health and wellness needs.

For more information about the Next Frontier Initiative, please visit mckeefoundation.com/nextfrontier/.

About McKee Wellness Foundation: McKee Wellness Foundation is an independent public charity dedicated to bridging gaps in health and wellness in northern Colorado. Through vital programs focusing on cancer care, crisis health and dental care, mental and cognitive healthcare, community safety initiatives, and veteran support, the Foundation ensures that all individuals, regardless of their circumstances, have access to essential health services. By working with donors, healthcare providers, and community partners, McKee Wellness Foundation strives to make a lasting impact on the lives of those facing the greatest need. For more information, visit mckeefoundation.com.