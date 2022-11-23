Red Feather Lakes Holiday Events

The Red Feather Lakes Greening of Red Feather Lakes Craft Fair, the Crystal Lakes Holiday Artisans Craft Fair & Business Holiday bonanza will be on December 3, Saturday from 9 am – 4 pm.

Planning the Greening of Red Feather for Christmas Tree seekers and people who want a fun day adventure. The businesses of Red Feather along with Local Artisans and crafters want to help you with your holiday shopping.

The day’s events include:

Christmas Tree Cutting with Forest Service at fs.usda.gov/detail/arp/news-events/?cid=FSEPRD1070399, or at Beaver Meadows at beavermeadows.com/christmas-trees. Already cut Christmas Trees are available at Crystal Lakes.

Stop and shop at the Red Feather Lakes businesses

Stop and shop at the Artisan craft fairs Locations (58 Firehouse and 44 Firehouse Lane & Crystal Lakes Base Camp).

Wonderful hand-crafted holiday gifts that have meaning and charm for this holiday giving.

Local shops:

Yellow Door Gift Shop – 25 Birdie Street RFL across from West Lake parking lot

Red Feather Super – 37 County Road 67A

The Rock Shop – 150 County Road 67A

Village Gallery – 25 Main Street

Buck’s Liquors – 41 Main Street

Trading Post & Out-Law*tee – 41 Main Street

Panhandle ACE Hardware 24 Main Street

Hill Top General Store – 99 Hiawatha Hwy

Red Feather Rustic – 92 Hiawatha Hwy

Local Restaurants:

Forks Mercantile & Saloon, 17685 North Hwy 287 Livermore

Red Feather Tavern 11 am – 9 pm, 199 Dowdy Lane (CR67A), Red Feather Lakes

Pot Belly Restaurant and Lounge Noon – 9 pm, 24340 W. County Rd 74E

The TAVERN at Red Feather Lakes 11 am – 9 pm, 1078 Ramona Drive

Main Street Delicatessen 11 am – 6 pm, 41 Main Street

Beaver Meadows Ranch Restaurant & Pub, 100 Beaver Meadows Place