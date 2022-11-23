Happenings in Wellington for November/December – Week of November 21

Nancy Harrison, Adventure Media

The mad rush to Christmas is set to begin this week with Black Friday. There are many community events around the holidays. Enjoy them all!

The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

River of Life Church will sponsor “Shop Local” Market on Saturday, November 26 from 9-3. The event will be held at River of Life Church which is a new location in 2022. Vendor applications are being taken now by the event coordinator, Candace Bilkie. If you need an application, please contact Candace by phone at 970.581.9240 or email candygrl4god@hotmail.com.

The Wellington Senior Center will hold its Annual Christmas Market on Saturday, December 3 from 7 AM to 2 PM. This is their 14th year for this fund-raising event at the Leeper/Senior Center. They will be serving homemade burritos and churros for shoppers to enjoy as they shop for the beautiful hand-made items on sale. The Bake Sale is a popular feature of the Market. Vendors are welcome to contact Dorothy McClure, Senior Center Director for information. Phone 970.817.2293, or Dorothy’s Cell is 970.402.6014. Shopping in the Market is a great way to support the Senior Center.

Wellington Main Street is sponsoring “Shop Small” Saturday, November 26. Small Business Saturday serves as a reminder for you to support the wonderful, small businesses throughout Wellington. Small businesses are the backbone of the community, and all are encouraged to look for small businesses to support today and every day

Wellington Main Street Program will hold its Annual Meeting on November 29 from 6-8 PM at Soul Squared. All are invited to attend to learn about accomplishments in 2022 and plans for 2023. There will be an opportunity to share feedback and provide suggestions on priorities, projects, and programs for the upcoming year

The Town of Wellington is welcoming the winter season with several events, celebrated as Wellington Lights!

Holiday Tree Lighting

Dec. 2 – Centennial Park | 6 p.m.

Join the Wellington Public Library for the Annual Holiday Tree Lighting. Youth can pick up a free book and ornament, visit Santa, and sing with the “Wellie Wailers” and Wellington Community Band while enjoying free Hot Chocolate.

Parade of Lights

Dec. 3 – Cleveland Ave. | 5 p.m.

This parade will be held on December 3, 2022. The parade starts at 5 p.m. with line-up on 1st Street at 3:30 p.m. Register for free at https://linktr.ee/wellingtonlights before 5 p.m. on November 27, 2022.

Tour of Lights

The Tour of Lights is a community map of decorated properties available for you to admire all December long. Interested in placing your property on the map and competing for the title of “Best Holiday House”? Submit your information at https://linktr.ee/wellingtonlights! The deadline to register your house is November 25 at 5 PM. There will be a vote for “best holiday house”.

Special accommodation requests for this event may be emailed to ADA@wellingtoncolorado.gov