Schmer Farm Marketplace Breaks Ground in Loveland With New King Soopers Planned

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Construction is underway on Schmer Farm Marketplace, a new 29-acre shopping center in Loveland that will introduce a King Soopers grocery store, additional retail businesses, and dining options along one of Northern Colorado’s growing commercial corridors.

Evergreen Development and the Schmer family announced the groundbreaking on October 14 for the development at the southeast corner of Highway 34 and Rocky Mountain Avenue, near Interstate 25.

The project will be anchored by a 122,000-square-foot King Soopers grocery store and fuel center. Developers anticipate the shopping center will open in late 2027.

The development represents the culmination of more than a decade of planning by the Schmer family, which has worked with Evergreen to transition its family-owned agricultural property into a commercial destination.

“For our family, this project represents a 14-year journey that involved three generations working together to bring King Soopers to this property,” Tané Leach and Tara Rowe said on behalf of the Schmer family.

The family’s involvement has been central to the development, which seeks to acknowledge the property’s agricultural history while accommodating Loveland’s expanding residential and commercial needs.

Additional Retailers and Restaurants Planned

Beyond the King Soopers store, Evergreen has secured leases with Chase Bank and Black Rock Coffee Bar. Both businesses are progressing through site planning and due diligence.

The developer is also negotiating with prospective retailers and restaurants for additional locations throughout the property, including a planned 8,500-square-foot multi-tenant retail building.

The shopping center is expected to serve residents of Loveland and surrounding Northern Colorado communities, particularly those living and working near the Highway 34-Interstate 25 interchange.

Tyler Carlson, chief executive officer of Evergreen, described the development as a collaboration among the property owners, King Soopers and the City of Loveland.

“Schmer Farm Marketplace is the result of a true partnership,” Carlson said. “The Schmer family shared a vision for creating something meaningful for the community, and together we’ve assembled a project in partnership with King Soopers that combines quality retail, significant infrastructure investment and long-term economic benefits for Loveland.”

Infrastructure Improvements Underway

Initial sitework has started, while supporting infrastructure improvements are advancing through coordination with the City of Loveland and neighboring developers.

Those improvements are intended to accommodate the new shopping center and surrounding development in an area experiencing continued residential and employment growth.

Evergreen has not announced the complete tenant lineup or specific opening dates for individual businesses.

Founded in 1974, Evergreen is a commercial real estate development company with offices in Colorado, Arizona, Utah and California. The company reports completing more than 650 projects across 21 states.

The Schmer Farm Marketplace project adds another major retail development to Loveland’s eastern commercial corridor, where expanding neighborhoods and regional employment centers continue to generate demand for grocery stores, restaurants, and neighborhood services.