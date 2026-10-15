Greeley-Based 4Rivers Equipment Raises More Than $120,000 for Cancer Research

Company’s “Big Blue” excavator fundraising campaign exceeds its $100,000 goal during centennial celebration

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A Greeley-based equipment company has turned its 100th anniversary into an opportunity to support cancer patients and their families, raising more than $120,000 for the American Cancer Society through a fundraising campaign featuring a specially commemorated excavator.

4Rivers Equipment announced that its “Big Blue” centennial initiative exceeded its original $100,000 fundraising goal, with contributions from customers, employees, business partners, and community supporters.

The campaign was launched as part of the company’s 100th anniversary celebration, with the commemorative excavator as the centerpiece for fundraising and community engagement.

The money raised will support the American Cancer Society’s work in cancer research, patient resources, and assistance for families affected by the disease.

“This is a really good example of our community and our industry coming together to help create more cancer survivors, and help those who come into contact with cancer,” said 4Rivers Equipment CEO John Shearer.

Industry Partners Support Centennial Fundraiser

The fundraising effort received support from companies across the construction, agriculture, equipment, and financial services industries.

Major sponsors included John Deere, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Wells Fargo, Kaiser Permanente, and numerous regional construction and equipment businesses.

Additional participating organizations included Inspire Sports Physical Therapy, GM Pipe LLC, AUI Inc., Frazee Construction Company, American West Construction, ARS Companies, Mears Group, Performance Equipment Rentals, Spriggs Excavation, FAMCo, Colorado Sand Company, BURNCO Rock Products, 4X Industrial, Fortress, Topcon Construction, Fiore & Sons, Apricus, Lone Tree Services, Ward Electric Company, 970 Excavation, Wiseland Construction and Excavation, and R360 Environmental Solutions.

The broad participation reflects the business relationships 4Rivers Equipment has developed throughout its century of operations.

A Century of Service in Northern Colorado

Headquartered in Greeley, 4Rivers Equipment is an authorized John Deere dealer serving Colorado, New Mexico, Texas, and Wyoming.

The company provides agricultural and construction equipment, parts, service, technology, and support for customers in farming, landscaping, construction, and government operations.

As it marks 100 years in business, the company said the Big Blue campaign demonstrates how its longstanding relationships with customers, employees, and industry partners can support causes beyond the equipment business.

The fundraising milestone also highlights the role Northern Colorado businesses can play in supporting national organizations whose services reach local patients and families.

More information about the company is available at 4RiversEquipment.com.