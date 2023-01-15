Town of Windsor Receives Cartegraph Flag Forward Award

Cartegraph, a provider of infrastructure asset management software, recently announced its 2021-2022 Flag Forward Award winners. This prestigious award honors government agencies for creating safer, more resilient communities through smart infrastructure management and it recognizes organizations that are challenging the status quo and revolutionizing the industry.

“Like many communities in Colorado, the Town of Windsor has faced significant population growth in recent years,” Cartegraph says. “With an increased demand on infrastructure assets, Town of Windsor Public Works embraces modern technology and smart integrations to manage every infrastructure asset: indoors, outdoors, above-ground and below-ground.”

The Town of Windsor was one of 12 organizations that stood out for their innovative use of infrastructure data, efficient work order management, commitment to sustainability, and responsiveness to resident requests. Aside from receiving a physical award, winners will be featured in upcoming stories and be celebrated as thought leaders among their industry peers.

To view the other 2021-2022 award recipients, visit https://www.cartegraph.com/blog/2021-22-hpo-flag-forward-award-winners. To learn more about the Town of Windsor, visit windsorgov.com.