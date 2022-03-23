Updates from the Wellington Main Street Program

Anita Hardy | Wellington Main Street Program

The Wellington, CO Main Street Program Board of Directors is happy to share that Kallie Cooper accepted a position with the Town of Wellington. Everyone is excited to continue working with her in her new role as Business and Community Liaison.

During her time with the program, Kallie, alongside a network of strong and hardworking volunteers, worked diligently to bring the whole community together by applying the principles of the Main Street program. Kallie helped downtown businesses and residents through a tough year with COVID (2020). All of her hard work, and that of many volunteers, continued with great success in 2021 as the program received the Main Street Program of the Year Award. Kallie was individually awarded the Main Street Manager of the Year in 2021.

Now, the Board of Directors is in a spot of hiring the next Manager. During this process over the next several months, the program’s day-to-day operations and business connections will happen through all of the committed volunteer members of the Board of Directors. The community will not be losing any of the services they have come to know and appreciate.

The Board is happy to share they hired Ayres Associates to assist with the management of the Main Street Program for a short time. One of their primary roles will be to ensure maintaining status and standing with the Colorado Main Street authority at DOLA (Department of Local Affairs). Ayres and Associates is a leading consulting firm that manages several Main Street programs throughout Colorado and Wyoming.

During the next couple of months, here’s a roster of who you can contact with specific questions:

General Organizational – Anita Hardy

Grants – Anita Hardy: anita@anitahomenow.com

Financial Questions (of the program)- Nic Redavid: nredavid@mymeridiantrust.com

Events – Sarah Braun: sarah@oldcoloradobrewing.com

Marketing – Megan Larson: megan@mrockcreative.com

Design – Erin Ramler: erinsunshine29@gmail.com

If you have any questions or need some help, please don’t hesitate to reach out to any of the other Main Street Board Members.

In other updates, the Town of Wellington received $149,999 in grant funds to purchase new solar-powered lights, wheelchair-accessible benches, picnic tables, trash cans, and dog waste stations throughout downtown Wellington. The program shares a big ‘Thank you’ to the Town of Wellington Public Works Department for their tireless work to complete the installation of the new downtown fixtures as part of the Revitalizing Main Street Grant Project.

Keep an eye out for upcoming fundraising events for the Wellington Main Street program and summer Main Street Market. Thank you to all who attended Hoppy Go Lucky 5K on March 12!

Wellington Fun Run 0.5K, April 2 from 8 AM – 4 PM, hosted by Old Colorado Brewing Company and The BBQ Love Shack.

Wellington Brewfest, Saturday, June 4 from 2 PM to 5 PM, in Centennial Park.

2022 Main Street Market is July 21 through September 22, on Thursdays from 4:30 PM to 7:30 PM in Centennial Park. The vender sign-up is happening now.

Stay tuned for more details on these events!

To learn more about the work done through the Wellington Main Street Program, get your tickets for events, sign up as a vendor for the Main Street Market, or see the annual report, visit wellingtonmainstreet.org.