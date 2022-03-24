Today’s Weather: 3/24/22

March 24, 2022

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see some clouds in the morning that will give way to generally sunny skies for the afternoon. High 69F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Tonight look forward to a clear sky. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 4 32 67 32
Berthoud 0 34 70 35
Fort Collins 0 32 68 35
Greeley 0 34 69 32
Laporte 5 53 67 35
Livermore 22 44 45 32
Loveland 2 35 69 35
Red Feather Lakes 10 35 49 33
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 12 45 53 36
Wellington 10 46 67 32
Windsor 2 32 69 33
*As of March 24, 2022 7:45am

