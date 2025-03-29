Young Chefs Wow at Farm-to-Table Cooking Competition

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

A sizzling celebration of creativity, nutrition, and local flavor took center stage at the 12th Annual PSD Middle & High School Kids Cooking Competition. Held at the state-of-the-art Timnath Middle-High School, this year’s event brought together student chefs from across the Poudre School District (PSD) in a culinary battle like no other.

12th Annual PSD Middle & High School Kids Cooking Competition (Photo courtesy Poudre School District)

The challenge? Craft a standout farm-to-table meal using at least three ingredients from the school salad bar. And with March marking National Nutrition Month, the timing couldn’t have been more perfect to spotlight the district’s focus on fresh, healthy eating.

A Recipe for Innovation

Teams from Blevins Middle School, Boltz Middle School, Poudre High School, and Rocky Mountain High School turned up the heat in the kitchen. Each brought a unique spin on wholesome cooking, blending bold flavors with creative presentation — all while keeping nutrition front and center.

“It’s inspiring to see what these students can create using fresh, everyday ingredients,” said Steve Nalls, owner of The Cooking Studio Fort Collins, who served as one of the guest judges. He was joined by Chef Bob Scherner, both lending their expertise and encouragement to the next generation of culinary talent.

12th Annual PSD Middle & High School Kids Cooking Competition (Photo courtesy Poudre School District)

And the Winners Are…

First Place: Christina from Rocky Mountain High School took the top prize with her Thai Crunch Salad paired with a beautifully crafted fruit cake — a colorful, flavor-packed combo that wowed the judges.

Honorable Mention: The talented trio from Boltz Middle School — Riley, Erin, and Quinn — impressed with their pesto pasta and sweet cannoli.

12th Annual PSD Middle & High School Kids Cooking Competition (Photo courtesy Poudre School District)

Cooking Up Community and Confidence

Beyond the plated presentations and awards, the event showcased something even more meaningful: hands-on learning. Organized by the dedicated team at the PSD Child Nutrition Department, this competition offered students a real-world opportunity to build confidence, teamwork, and life skills — all while embracing the value of nutrition.

“Events like this bring our community together in support of student growth,” said a PSD spokesperson. “It’s not just about food — it’s about empowering kids to make healthy choices and express themselves creatively.”

12th Annual PSD Middle & High School Kids Cooking Competition (Photo courtesy Poudre School District)

To learn more about Poudre School District’s nutrition programs, visit psdschools.org/programs-services/nutrition.

For cooking classes and camps in Fort Collins, explore The Cooking Studio Fort Collins.

Stay tuned to NorthFortyNews.com for more stories celebrating local students and community events in Northern Colorado.