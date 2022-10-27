Ziggi’s Coffee Marks Milestone of 50 Franchise-Owned Locations

Ziggi’s Coffee® reached a milestone with the opening of its second Fort Collins location; bringing the company’s total to 50 franchise-owned locations nationwide. Located at 1880 North College Ave., the new Ziggi’s is owned by local franchisee, Samantha Stuht, and features an indoor café and a convenient drive-thru lane.

“As a Fort Collins native, it is an honor to have the opportunity to grow and expand our business into the community where I was born and raised,” said Stuht.

This is the third opened franchise location for Stuht who also co-owns a Ziggi’s in Greeley and Cheyenne, Wyo., with one more anticipated to open in Cheyenne, Wyo. before the end of 2022.

“Growing up, I was surrounded by family-owned and operated businesses, so when I learned about the founders and their core values of customer service and superior coffee, I knew I wanted to be a part of the Ziggi’s family,” said Stuht. “It has allowed me to continue the tradition and make a positive impact on the community.”

In 2016, Ziggi’s signed three agreements in its first year of franchising and today, the company is in 12 states with 50 franchise-owned locations, eight corporate locations and over 120 additional units in development across the country.

“When we started the Ziggi’s brand, we never really dreamed it would change so many lives,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Co-Founder and CEO. “With a focus on being the best part of our customers’ day, we created a brand that has turned into a nationwide family. We are humbled by the growth and the commitment of our franchisees to help spread the company’s core values of putting people first, providing exceptional products and making each customer’s day a little brighter.”

To celebrate, the community was invited to a Grand Opening event on Saturday, October 8, where guests were treated to a free 16oz drink of choice*. The new location offers a wide selection of handcrafted beverages from coffee classics to signature favorites, an assortment of delicious food options and a kidZone menu featuring kid-friendly items.