‘Mornings at McKee’ to Highlight Robotic Surgery

Seniors also can have CarFit checks for driver safety

McKee Medical Center team members invite local seniors to visit campus for Mornings at McKee education and wellness activity for seniors Thursday, October 27. This month’s program features information from Loveland general surgeon Thomas Blomquist, MD, who will talk about robotic surgery.

Experts will meet with seniors individually at their vehicles to conduct CarFit checks. A. CarFit check will review 12 key areas of how a person fits in their car such as adequate space from the steering wheel, proper seat belt use, and properly adjusted head restraints. They will teach participants how to use and adjust safety devices. The evaluation is not a driving test nor an inspection of the car’s mechanics.

Mornings at McKee takes place the last Thursday of each month from 9 to 10:30 am and includes breakfast, booths, an educational presentation, and yoga. Parking is available on the northwest side of the hospital. Volunteers will greet you and escort you to the presentation room.

McKee is located at 2000 Boise Ave., Loveland. The event is made possible through a partnership with McKee Wellness Foundation.

