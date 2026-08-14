Late-Summer Vegetable Garden Troubleshooting

Simple solutions for common August garden problems

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

August brings plenty of rewards to Northern Colorado vegetable gardens, but it also reveals problems caused by heat, inconsistent watering, and pollination challenges. Fortunately, many common late-summer problems aren’t diseases and can be corrected with simple adjustments.

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Keep Watering Consistent

A dark, sunken area on the bottom of a tomato is often blossom-end rot. The problem is associated with the plant’s inability to move enough calcium into developing fruit, frequently because soil moisture has fluctuated.

Rather than automatically adding calcium, concentrate on consistent watering. Deep watering and mulch can help keep the root zone evenly moist.

Squash (Photo by Gardens on Spring Creek)

Squash Flowers but No Fruit?

Squash plants produce separate male and female flowers, and male flowers often appear first. Female flowers can be identified by the tiny immature squash behind the blossom.

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If that fruit yellows and drops, poor pollination may be responsible. Extreme heat can also temporarily reduce production. In many cases, plants begin producing normally as conditions improve.

Protect Peppers From Sun

Pale or brown patches on peppers may be sunscald. Healthy foliage normally protects fruit from intense sunlight, but exposed peppers can be damaged during hot summer afternoons.

Avoid unnecessary pruning and maintain healthy foliage to provide shade. Peppers with minor damage can often still be used after the affected area is removed.

Don’t Worry About Odd Cucumbers

Curved or misshapen cucumbers can result from inconsistent watering, incomplete pollination, or heat. If the fruit is otherwise healthy, it’s still perfectly edible.

Regular watering helps, as does frequent harvesting. Cucumbers and summer squash are generally best when picked young.

Keep Harvesting

By August, vegetable plants may look battered and tired, but the growing season isn’t finished. Continue watering consistently, remove badly damaged or diseased material, and harvest regularly.

Northern Colorado gardens can remain productive into late summer and early fall. Plants may no longer look perfect, but this is when months of work begin paying off.

Source: Adapted and updated from previous North Forty News gardening coverage featuring advice from Gardens on Spring Creek.

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