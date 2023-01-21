Blood Donations Needed – Supplies Critically Low  

Local blood supplies are critically low statewide, and the officials at UCHealth Garth Englund Blood Centers are asking the public to consider donating blood in the next three weeks to help save lives.

Holiday activities and changes in routines often prevent people from sticking to their regular blood donation schedules in December and January, according to Joseph Dunn, a donor recruiter at the blood donor centers. This year, the seasonal lull and impact of a recent cold snap dramatically impacted local blood supplies while the needs of patients increased.

Facing low blood supplies, UCHealth is encouraging eligible donors to start the new year with real meaning by donating blood to help hospital patients in need.

“This is a good year to resolve to make a difference in the lives of others when they need you most,” Dunn said. “I can’t think of a better way to do that than by donating blood on a regular basis. Every time you donate blood you can save up to three lives in less than an hour.”

Donations of all blood types are needed and important. Officials expect the need will be ongoing for several weeks.

There are now three UCHealth blood donor centers in northern Colorado:

Fort Collins – 1025 Pennock Place

Loveland – 2500 Rocky Mountain Ave. (inside Medical Center of the Rockies)

Greeley – 6906 W. 10th St.

Donors can schedule donation appointments now at any of UCHealth’s blood donor centers or a selection of mobile blood drives in northern Colorado, thanks to a new online donor portal. In addition to scheduling a donation, the interactive system allows donors to look up their blood type, last donation date, gallon total, and upcoming mobile blood drive opportunities.

To schedule a donation, create a new account on the donor portal at bit.ly/DonateBloodNoCo or call 970.495.8965.

A person must be at least 18 years old (or 17 with a parent’s permission) and show photo identification to donate blood. New blood donors must weigh at least 120 pounds and be healthy. Prior donors must weigh at least 110 pounds with no complications during previous donations and feel well.

Information about eligibility requirements, the donation process, and donation center hours are posted at bit.ly/uchealthblood.

All blood donated through UCHealth’s Garth Englund Blood Centers stays local. It helps patients at Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Greeley Hospital, Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont, and Estes Park Health.

