Goes Funeral Care Introduces Ren Scherling as General Manager

Goes Funeral Care announces it has selected Ren Scherling to serve as general manager for the Fort Collins-based funeral and cremation provider.

Ren will oversee the day-to-day operations for the 26-year-old family-owned business. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to serve at Goes Funeral Care alongside Chris and Stephanie Goes who have established and continued serving families of Northern Colorado with the highest standard of care,” Ren explained. “I appreciate and look forward to ensuring families know the options we offer – from traditional burial and flame cremation to green burial and water cremation – to just about everything in between so they can make these difficult decisions with the confidence that brings peace of mind.”

Ren is excited for the future generations of funeral service, from expanding green burial offerings to water cremation, to adjusting to funeral service in the post-COVID era so that families can be together for services or with their loved one as they pass away, and not straying from the core fundamental value that will always guide Goes; that’s truly taking care of – and listening to – the families they serve.

Goes Funeral Care, created by second-generation funeral director Chris Goes and his wife Stephanie, celebrated 25 years of providing care rooted in service in 2022. They based their business on listening to, supporting, and ethically serving clients while helping families say goodbye in whatever way feels right to them, from the very simple to customized celebrations of life. Goes is on the leading-edge of offering environmentally conscientious, compassionate funeral care, and is the only location in Northern Colorado that offers onsite water cremation. They also embrace green burial and home funerals as well as traditional cremation and funeral services.