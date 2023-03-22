Today’s Weather: 3/22/23

March 22, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Support Northern Colorado Journalism

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.

Click to Donate

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we can expect snow in the morning that will give way to rain showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tonight we’ll still see some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 10 41 42 26
Berthoud 0 34 44 29
Fort Collins 5 31 44 29
Greeley 6 41 42 26
Laporte 0 33 44 28
Livermore 4 34 39 24
Loveland 4 34 45 29
Red Feather Lakes 0 34 34 22
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 8 29 44 28
Wellington 0 35 44 27
Windsor 1 36 44 28
*As of March 22, 2023 10:00am

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply