Today’s Weather: 3/22/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we can expect snow in the morning that will give way to rain showers this afternoon. High 44F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Tonight we’ll still see some clouds. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.