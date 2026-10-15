Johnstown Police Confirm Criminal Investigation Involving Former Sergeant

Former Sergeant William Ward was fired after an internal investigation into reporting for duty while impaired; the department acknowledges failures in notification and investigative procedures.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Johnstown Police Department has confirmed it is cooperating with a criminal investigation involving a former police sergeant who was terminated earlier this year after an internal investigation found he had reported for duty while impaired.

In an October 14 statement, the department identified former Sergeant William Ward as the subject of an investigation by the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office stemming from an incident on May 28, 2026.

According to the department, Ward was placed on administrative leave immediately after the incident. He was later terminated on July 20 after an internal investigation found he reported for duty while impaired.

The department also acknowledged that it failed to notify the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office within the expected timeframe.

Department officials said a former police department employee, no longer with the organization, handled decisions made earlier in the process. According to the statement, those actions did not comply with department policy.

Johnstown Police Department policy requires an outside law enforcement agency to lead an independent investigation of incidents involving Johnstown police officers. The department acknowledged that it did not follow the established procedures in this case.

Current department leadership said it is addressing the identified concerns and taking steps to strengthen internal accountability.

The department emphasized that maintaining public trust depends on following established investigative procedures and ensuring accountability throughout the organization.

With the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office conducting an active criminal investigation, Johnstown police officials said they would not comment on potential charges, investigative findings, or other details that could interfere with the case.

The department has not announced whether it will file criminal charges against Ward. The October 14 statement also did not specify the substance involved in the reported impairment or provide additional details about the May 28 incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.