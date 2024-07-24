Hearing-aid Use Could Reduce Risks of Dementia

Eric Galatas | Colorado News Connection

Correcting hearing loss by using hearing aids is a simple and effective way to reduce the risk of cognitive decline and dementia during aging, according to a new Global Council on Brain Health report.

Sarah Lock, executive director of the council, said the report should be a wakeup call for everyone, especially older Americans. She urges people not to let the stigma sometimes associated with hearing loss get in the way of prioritizing hearing health.

“Hearing promotes emotional well being, mental well being and your cognitive health. It’s just too important not to take care of,” she said. “And when you can do something as simple as getting a hearing aid to correct hearing loss, why wouldn’t you want to do that?”

Researchers say if left untreated, hearing loss also increases risks associated with social isolation, loneliness, anxiety and depression.

Lock added the report underscores warnings by the U.S. Surgeon General that the nation is experiencing a loneliness and social isolation epidemic, with health impacts equal to smoking up to 15 cigarettes a day.

Age-related hearing decline is not curable, but it can be treated with hearing aids that achieve the crucial goal of helping people hear better. While hearing loss is often associated with aging, Lock says it’s important for people of all ages to protect their hearing.

“Pop those little foam plugs in your ears so that you’re not having your ears assaulted at work or at noisy concerts. So there are simple things that you can do to protect your hearing, no matter what age you are,” she explained.

An AARP survey found that nearly six in ten Americans age 50 and older have not had a hearing test in the past five years, as recommended. And only 38% said their hearing was excellent. But Lock pointed out nearly 8 in 10 say they would address hearing loss if they knew it could impact brain health.

“AARP offers free screenings for members. If you go to AARP.org/hearing, you can find the hearing center, and you can take a free hearing test over the phone,” she continued.