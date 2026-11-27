By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Since I was a kid, Thanksgiving has followed a familiar routine: wake up, watch the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, get the food ready, and eat. Some traditions are worth keeping, no matter how old we get.

This Thanksgiving was a little different. I woke up, wrote the Daily Update, and mistakenly reported that the parade had NOT been delayed.

After I sent the update, I heard from many of you. It was, in fact, delayed for the first time in 100 years due to weather. Apparently, your local news publisher was among the last to know what was actually happening!

Ah, well. Sometimes I get so wrapped up in my own life and traditions that I don’t get all the facts until it’s too late.

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Then I discovered that my turkey barely fit in the smoker (pictured). But I stuffed it in anyway, determined to have a smoked turkey for Thanksgiving!

Somewhere between writing the news and wrestling with a turkey, I realized how much my Thanksgiving tradition had evolved.

I was still here, working on your local news on a holiday.

Over the past eight years, my life has changed considerably because of North Forty News. There have been sacrifices, challenges, accomplishments, and countless moments that remind me why I keep doing this.

And I’m thankful for all of it.

I’m thankful for you, our readers, who welcome North Forty News into your homes and inboxes, share your stories, offer encouragement, and even correct me when I get something wrong.

I’m thankful for our advertisers and supporters who make independent local journalism possible. And I’m thankful for the wonderful communities we serve throughout Northern Colorado.

I hope your Thanksgiving was filled with good food, laughter, and the people you love.

Life changes. Traditions evolve. And sometimes, the turkey barely fits.

Thank you for being part of my journey.

Your Publisher,

Blaine Howerton

Read your North Forty News now at northfortynews.com/this-week. It’s there the moment we publish it; bookmark it or see the e-edition wherever you get North Forty News.