Larimer County Awards $3 Million for Behavioral Health

43 organizations receive 2026 Impact Fund grants as demand grows

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County is awarding $3 million to 43 organizations through its 2026 Impact Fund Grant Program, including eight organizations receiving funding for the first time.

Community Message

The latest awards bring the county’s total Impact Fund investment to $20.7 million since grantmaking began in 2019. Eighty-six unique organizations have received funding through the program.

The Impact Fund is supported by Larimer County’s 20-year behavioral health sales tax, approved by voters in 2018. County officials say demand for funding increased during the latest grant cycle, both in the number of applications and the amounts organizations requested.

“In this funding cycle, there was an increase in grant applications and higher funding amounts requested, reflecting the escalating demand for local behavioral health services and changing financial landscape,” Deputy Administrator Jessica Plummer said.

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Plummer said 78% of the $3 million allocation is directed toward targeted priorities including youth services, care coordination and alternatives within the criminal justice system.

“By funding these organizations, including eight new grantees, we are fortifying our local safety net while supporting the resilience of those who provide life-changing services,” Plummer said.

Eight Organizations Join Impact Fund

First-time recipients include Alternatives to Violence, Aspire, Fort Collins Rescue Mission, First Peoples Community Center, Inner Shell Therapy, LuneAseas, Polaris Partners Counseling and Consulting, and Rural Alternative for Transportation.

The new grants illustrate the range of services covered by the program.

Alternatives to Violence received $50,000 to help provide professional mental health therapy to adult and adolescent victims of violent crime. Aspire received $50,000 for resource navigation and care coordination serving older adults, veterans and veteran family members.

Fort Collins Rescue Mission received $50,000 toward licensed clinicians at the Housing Resource Center under construction in Fort Collins, with services expected to reach men experiencing homelessness, substance-use disorders and mental illness.

First Peoples Community Center received $50,000 for behavioral health and family-wellness efforts serving American Indian and Alaska Native residents. Inner Shell Therapy received $50,000 for prenatal and postpartum behavioral health support.

LuneAseas received $25,000 for arts-based wellness and recovery programs, including cohorts at the Larimer County Jail. Polaris Partners Counseling and Consulting received $50,000 for intensive in-home therapy for youth with high-acuity behavioral health needs.

Rural Alternative for Transportation received $25,000 to provide transportation connecting older adults and adults with disabilities in the Berthoud area with social, cultural and recreational activities.

Homeward Alliance also received $75,000 for a program being funded through the Impact Fund for the first time. The initiative will provide behavioral health-related training to frontline homelessness-response staff across more than 20 Continuum of Care partner agencies.

Funding Reaches Across Larimer County

Other recipients include organizations providing suicide prevention, youth mentoring, domestic violence services, counseling, homelessness outreach, veteran services, substance-use recovery, peer support and behavioral health care.

Awards range from $25,000 to $100,000 for most applicants. NoCo Kids Thrive and The Willow Collective jointly received a $150,000 award, divided between the two organizations.

Longtime recipients include the Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County, Colorado State University’s Campus Connections, Healing Warriors Program, Housing Catalyst, Partners, The Matthews House and Yarrow Collective.

The grants support populations ranging from children and families to veterans, older adults, people experiencing homelessness, people involved with the criminal justice system and residents who face barriers to traditional behavioral health care.

County Reviews Applications

Behavioral Health Services staff, 20 independent subject-matter experts and county leaders evaluated the applications. An executive review team then considered individual applications and the overall funding portfolio before recommendations went to the county’s Behavioral Health Policy Council.

The Larimer County Board of County Commissioners reviewed the proposed recipients during an Aug. 17 public work session and approved the awards at its Aug. 25 Administrative Matters meeting.

The 2026 awards mark the eighth year of the Impact Fund.

Source: Larimer County Behavioral Health Services

See Where Behavioral Health Funding Goes



Larimer County’s Impact Fund supports organizations providing behavioral health services throughout the community. Larimer County’s Impact Fund supports organizations providing behavioral health services throughout the community. Explore the county’s Impact Fund grantee database and previous awards.