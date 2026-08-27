Colorado Drivers Report Safer Choices, Risks Remain

CDOT survey finds declines in distracted and impaired driving, while speeding remains widespread

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado drivers are reporting fewer dangerous behaviors behind the wheel, but speeding, distraction and other risks remain common across the state, according to a new Colorado Department of Transportation survey.

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CDOT released its 2026 Driving Behavior Report this week, based on responses from 1,615 Coloradans representing all 64 counties. On average, respondents reported engaging in 1.19 of four unsafe driving behaviors measured by the survey, down from 1.35 in 2023.

“Seeing a decline in dangerous driving behaviors reported by the average Coloradan should give our communities a renewed sense of optimism and commitment to bettering our roadways and daily drives,” Colorado State Patrol Chief Col. Matthew C. Packard said.

Packard cautioned that the average driver is still engaging in at least one dangerous or illegal behavior and said continued attention is needed to reduce impaired driving and help younger motorists develop safer habits.

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CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew said the findings show progress, particularly in distracted driving, impaired driving and seat belt use, while identifying areas where education and enforcement remain necessary.

“It’s encouraging that the report shows more Coloradans are making safer choices behind the wheel,” Lew said. “But the report also makes clear that risky behaviors are still far too common.”

Phone Use Declines

The percentage of drivers who reported picking up a phone to make or receive calls or read or send texts during the previous week fell from 53% in 2024 to 47% in 2026. CDOT noted the decline coincides with implementation of Colorado’s hands-free driving law.

Drivers identified hands-free vehicle features as the factor most likely to keep them from using a phone behind the wheel, followed by technology that blocks calls or messages and the possibility of receiving a ticket.

Other distractions remain widespread. About 74% of respondents said they had eaten food or consumed a beverage while driving during the previous week, making it the most commonly reported form of distracted driving.

Impaired Driving Also Falls

Nineteen percent of drivers reported driving within two hours of consuming alcohol, cannabis or potentially impairing prescription medication during the previous 30 days. That compares with 28% in 2023.

Nearly half of respondents said believing they posed a danger to others or believing they could not drive safely would stop them from driving after using an impairing substance. Forty-two percent cited the possibility of receiving a DUI.

Still, roughly one in 10 drivers agreed to some degree that they could safely drive while under the influence of prescription medication or cannabis, while 9% said the same about alcohol.

Seat Belt Use Reaches 93%

Seat belt use improved, with 93% of respondents saying they always buckle up while driving, an increase of three percentage points from 2025.

Younger drivers lagged behind the statewide figure. Among drivers ages 18 to 24, 85% reported always wearing a seat belt.

Speeding Remains Common

Speeding continues to be one of the most widespread risky behaviors identified in the survey. Seventy-three percent of respondents said they exceeded the speed limit on major highways at least some of the time, while 69% reported doing so on local highways.

Denver metro drivers were more likely to report speeding all or most of the time, at 23%, compared with 11% among drivers outside the Front Range.

Male drivers were also more likely to report frequent speeding, at 23%, compared with 16% of female drivers.

Motorcycle, Young Driver Findings

Most respondents — 82% — knew that motorcycle lane filtering is legal in Colorado. Among motorcycle riders surveyed, 75% reported having a motorcycle endorsement and 75% said they wore a helmet all or most of the time.

The report also identified continued concerns involving younger drivers. Drivers ages 18 to 34 were more likely to say they could safely drive under the influence of cannabis, while younger motorists reported lower seat belt use and higher rates of speeding than the overall driving population.

CDOT said the survey findings will help guide future traffic safety education, enforcement and outreach efforts aimed at reducing crashes and fatalities on Colorado roads.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation, 2026 Driving Behavior Report

See How Colorado Drivers Are Changing

Explore CDOT’s full 2026 Driving Behavior Report for additional findings on distracted driving, impairment, speeding, seat belts, motorcycles and young drivers.



Read the Full Report Explore CDOT’s full 2026 Driving Behavior Report for additional findings on distracted driving, impairment, speeding, seat belts, motorcycles and young drivers.