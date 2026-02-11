Loveland Sweetheart Festival Returns Downtown

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A full day of free Valentine’s weekend fun celebrates Loveland’s legacy as the nation’s Sweetheart City.

Loveland’s downtown core will turn festive on Saturday, February 14, as the Loveland Sweetheart Festival fills the Sweetheart City with art, music, and family-friendly activities from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The free event invites residents and visitors to gather in Downtown Loveland for live ice sculpting, fire and art demonstrations, musical and dance performances on the community stage, and the popular Little Miss Valentine & Little Mister Cupid Contest at the Historic Rialto Theater. Food, chocolate-themed activities, local art, and interactive experiences round out the day, offering something for all ages.

The Sweetheart Festival builds on Loveland’s more than 80-year tradition as the nation’s Sweetheart City, creating a welcoming space to celebrate connection, creativity, and community—whether you’re attending with family, friends, or a special someone.

